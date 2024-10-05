Israel military 'preparing response' to Iran attack, official says

The 2024 race has seen more twists than a Hollywood blockbuster
An Israeli official told AFP on Saturday that the military is "preparing a response" to the Iranian missile barrage that targeted Israel earlier this week.
"The IDF (Israeli military) is preparing a response to the unprecedented and unlawful Iranian attack on Israeli civilians and Israel," the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the issue. He did not elaborate on the nature or timing of the response.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that arch foe Iran would pay for its missile attack against Israel on Tuesday, while Tehran said any retaliation would be met with "vast destruction", raising fears of a wider war.
Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on Tuesday, sending Israelis to shelters and prompting alarm across the region.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said the attack was in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing widely blamed on Israel.
Reports said between 150 and 200 missiles had been fired in the attack.
It was Iran's second attack on Israel after a missile and drone attack in April in response to a deadly Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
ALSO READ:
The 2024 race has seen more twists than a Hollywood blockbuster
Time is running out, Antonio Guterres told the 15-member Security Council
Ukraine now spends roughly half of its state budget — or about $40 billion — on defence
The advance of Moscow's forces, which control just under a fifth of Ukraine, has underlined Russia's vast superiority in men and materiel
Teams of enumerators accompanied by soldiers and armed police went door to door in Yangon to fill in the 68-question survey
The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections