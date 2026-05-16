Israel's military says Hamas armed chief killed in air strike on Gaza

Israel's military on Saturday said it had killed the chief of Hamas' military wing in an air strike on Gaza the previous day, the most senior Hamas official killed by Israel since an October US-backed ceasefire agreement that was meant to halt fighting.

A senior Hamas official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who was born in 1970, was killed in the attack. Hamas has not publicly announced Haddad's death.

At Al Aqsa Martyrs Mosque in central Gaza a joint funeral was held on Saturday for Haddad, his wife and 19-year-old daughter. It was not immediately clear how they died.

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Israel carried out at least two attacks on Gaza on Friday, killing seven Palestinians, including three women and a child, according to local medics.

In a joint statement with his defence minister on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the military had carried out an airstrike targeting the Hamas leader, without saying if he had been killed.

Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said Haddad was an architect of the October 7, 2023, attacks launched by Hamas that precipitated Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza.

Haddad, who became the group's military chief in Gaza after Israel's killing of Mohammad Sinwar in May 2025, "was responsible for the murder, abduction, and harm inflicted on thousands of Israeli civilians and soldiers," they said.

Nicknamed 'the Ghost', Haddad had survived multiple assassination attempts by Israel, according to Hamas sources.

Israel's military says that he was one of Hamas' longest-serving commanders, rising through the ranks from the group's early establishment in the 1980s to hold several senior positions.

Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked in indirect talks to advance US President Donald Trump's post-war plan for Gaza that is meant to end more than two years of fighting.

Israel has escalated its attacks in Gaza in the ​weeks since halting its joint bombing with the US in Iran, redirecting its fire back on the ruined Palestinian territory where the military says that Hamas are tightening their grip.