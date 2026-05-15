Israel, Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire

The ceasefire was declared by President Donald Trump on April 16, although hostilities have largely remained limited to southern Lebanon since then.

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 15 May 2026, 10:36 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire.

Recommended For You

Trying to keep ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance: Iran FM

Trying to keep ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance: Iran FM

One killed, 19 injured in Dubai after truck crashes into workers' bus

One killed, 19 injured in Dubai after truck crashes into workers' bus

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

Fujairah clarifies smoke at Petroleum Industries Area caused by maintenance fire

Fujairah clarifies smoke at Petroleum Industries Area caused by maintenance fire

9-day Eid Al Adha weekend in UAE: Fireworks, holidays, all you need to know

9-day Eid Al Adha weekend in UAE: Fireworks, holidays, all you need to know

 

The ceasefire was declared by President Donald Trump on April 16, the US State Department said on Friday, although hostilities have largely remained limited to southern Lebanon since then.

"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The State Department cast Israel-Lebanon talks, held in Washington on Thursday and Friday, as "highly productive" and said the countries would reconvene negotiations on June 2 and June 3.

This week's talks were the sides' third meeting since Israel intensified air attacks on Lebanon after Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on March 2, three days into the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Israel had widened its ground invasion into Lebanon's south last month.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Fujairah clarifies smoke at Petroleum Industries Area caused by maintenance fire

2

Modi to begin UAE visit; Trump says patience with Iran running out

3

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

4

9-day Eid Al Adha weekend in UAE: Fireworks, holidays, all you need to know

5

UAE did not seek war, prioritises political solutions, says top diplomat