Israel, Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire.

The ceasefire was declared by President Donald Trump on April 16, the US State Department said on Friday, although hostilities have largely remained limited to southern Lebanon since then.

"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said.

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The State Department cast Israel-Lebanon talks, held in Washington on Thursday and Friday, as "highly productive" and said the countries would reconvene negotiations on June 2 and June 3.

This week's talks were the sides' third meeting since Israel intensified air attacks on Lebanon after Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on March 2, three days into the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Israel had widened its ground invasion into Lebanon's south last month.