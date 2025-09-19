  • search in Khaleej Times
Israel kills senior Hamas military intelligence leader in Gaza strike

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the strike also resulted in the deaths of more than 10 militants

Published: Fri 19 Sept 2025, 3:50 PM

Updated: Fri 19 Sept 2025, 3:55 PM

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it had killed Sim Mahmoud Yusuf Abu Alkhir, Deputy Head of Military Intelligence in Hamas’ Bureij Battalion, during an airstrike in northern Gaza.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the strike also resulted in the deaths of more than 10 militants and the dismantling of over 20 military infrastructure sites.

The IDF added that its forces are continuing expanded operations in Gaza City, while troops in Khan Yunis and Rafah remain engaged in targeting what it described as ongoing “terror threats.”