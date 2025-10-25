  • search in Khaleej Times
Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Southern Lebanon

This follows an earlier strike on October 24, when the IDF eliminated Abbas Hassan Karky, the logistics commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front headquarters

Published: Sat 25 Oct 2025, 7:22 PM

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday (October 25) announced that they "eliminated" Zayn al-Abidin Hussein Fatouni, a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force anti-tank unit.

The IDF said Fatouni was actively involved in efforts to rebuild "Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure" in southern Lebanon. His activities, the military added, violated existing agreements between Israel and Lebanon.

This follows an earlier strike on October 24, when the IDF eliminated Abbas Hassan Karky, the logistics commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front headquarters in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, Karky had been leading efforts to rebuild Hezbollah’s combat capabilities, including managing weapons transfers, storage, and reestablishing terrorist infrastructure that had been dismantled during the war south of the Litani River.