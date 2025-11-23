  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 23, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 2, 1447 | Fajr 05:20 | DXB clear.png28.3°C

Israeli military says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike

Lebanon's health ministry said at least five people were killed in the strike and 28 more were wounded

Published: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 9:20 PM

Top Stories

From staycation offers to free events: How Dubai celebrates 4-day Eid Al Etihad weekend

From staycation offers to free events: How Dubai celebrates 4-day Eid Al Etihad weekend

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

This Dubai policeman won 100 medals in 33 years, is also known as 'shooting mentor'

This Dubai policeman won 100 medals in 33 years, is also known as 'shooting mentor'

The Israeli military said it had killed Hezbollah's "chief of general staff" in a strike on a residential building in the Lebanese capital on Sunday that came despite a ceasefire.

The Israeli military "struck in the area of Beirut and eliminated the terrorist Haitham Ali Tabatabai, Hezbollah's chief of general staff", it said in a statement.

Recommended For You

UAE, Canada sign agreement to promote investment during Carney visit

UAE, Canada sign agreement to promote investment during Carney visit

Watch: Dubai Police seize 210 motorbikes, scooters for reckless driving

Watch: Dubai Police seize 210 motorbikes, scooters for reckless driving

Long queues, cool weather, great food: Ras Al Khaimah's new night market is a hit

Long queues, cool weather, great food: Ras Al Khaimah's new night market is a hit

Dubai set to host regional tech summit DATE MENA on Nov 26

Dubai set to host regional tech summit DATE MENA on Nov 26

UAE President begins visit to Bahrain; King Hamad welcomes Sheikh Mohamed at Sakhir Air Base

UAE President begins visit to Bahrain; King Hamad welcomes Sheikh Mohamed at Sakhir Air Base

 

Lebanon's health ministry said at least five people were killed in the strike and 28 more were wounded.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels.