Israeli military says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike

The Israeli military said it had killed Hezbollah's "chief of general staff" in a strike on a residential building in the Lebanese capital on Sunday that came despite a ceasefire.

The Israeli military "struck in the area of Beirut and eliminated the terrorist Haitham Ali Tabatabai, Hezbollah's chief of general staff", it said in a statement.

Lebanon's health ministry said at least five people were killed in the strike and 28 more were wounded.

