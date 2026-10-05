Israel says killed Turkish NGO director in Gaza strike

Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al Balah had earlier announced the death of Qaisi, who led the Turkish humanitarian organisation Deniz Feneri

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 5 Oct 2026, 9:11 AM
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The Israeli military said on Sunday that it killed the director of a Turkish NGO in a strike, accusing him of being a member of Hamas's armed wing. The military said he maintained contact with Turkish officials and Hamas leaders.

Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al Balah had earlier announced the death of Qaisi, who led the Turkish humanitarian organisation Deniz Feneri, in a strike on a vehicle in the southern Gaza Strip.

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"Earlier on Sunday, the IDF conducted a strike in the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip and eliminated Saqr Nabil Musa Qaisi, a member of the Nukhba elite force of the Hamas organisation," the statement said. "The terrorist headed the Turkish organisation Deniz Feneri, presented as a humanitarian aid association but which, in reality, maintains ties with senior leaders of the Hamas terrorist organisation as well as with officials within the Turkish leadership," the Israeli military claimed.

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The Israeli army alleged that "in the course of his duties with the association, the terrorist worked to regularly employ numerous terrorists", without providing evidence, calling it a "cynical exploitation of the humanitarian sector". In a separate statement, the army said it had killed a commander of Hamas's armed wing in another strike in the Khan Younis area.

The massive Israeli offensive in Gaza has left most of the area in ruins and killed more than 74,200 people, according to Gaza's health ministry. According to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures, the 2023 Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people.

Israeli forces have killed more than 1,440 people since a ceasefire was announced last October, according to Gaza's health ministry. The Israeli military has identified five deaths in its ranks over the same period, as well as the death of one civilian contractor.

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