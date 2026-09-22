Israel minister vows to force out all of Gaza City if any Israeli abducted

Speaking at a memorial for the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Defence Minister Israel Katz also threatened the destruction of infrastructure, which constitutes a war crime under the Geneva Conventions

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 22 Sept 2026, 1:42 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Israel's defence minister threatened Tuesday to force out all of Gaza City's residents and displace a million people in the war-ravaged territory if any Israeli is abducted in the future.

Speaking at a memorial for the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Defence Minister Israel Katz also threatened the destruction of infrastructure, which, like the forced displacement of civilians, constitutes a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

Recommended For You

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai royal behind Jebel Ali Racecourse

Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai royal behind Jebel Ali Racecourse

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

 

"I hereby warn the terrorist organisation and its supporters, from Iran to Erdogan — if a single Israeli soldier or civilian is kidnapped, the entire city of Gaza, with its houses and terror towers, will be evacuated southward with its million residents," Katz said, referring to Hamas and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel's Gaza campaign.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

2

All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

3

Who was Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai royal behind Jebel Ali Racecourse

4

Iran FM departs for New York for UN General Assembly meeting amid tensions

5

Muezzin of Makkah’s Grand Mosque Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani passes away