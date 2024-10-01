Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon shut airspaces as Iran launches missiles

India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability, Modi said on Monday
Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon shut their airspaces on Tuesday as Iran launched missiles on Israel.
Air traffic was halted at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, a spokesman said, as blasts rocked the country after Iran launched a missile attack.
"There are currently no takeoffs and landings", said a spokesman for Israel's main international airport.
Jordan also suspended air traffic temporarily as per its state news agency.
Iraq also halted air traffic amid the escalating situation, as per reports from its state news agency.
Lebanon also decided to close its airspace on amid the escalating tensions. "Lebanon's airspace will be closed to air traffic for a two-hour period on Tuesday," said Transport Minister Ali Hamie.
Iran's revolutionary guards said the missile launches were in retaliation for the killing of Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilforoushan.
