Israel intercepts drone launched towards port city of Eilat

Iraq-based militant group has claimed responsibility for the drone strike

By AFP

An Iron Dome anti-missile battery is placed on an Israeli Saar-6 corvette warship off the shore of the city of Eilat. Photo: Reuters file
Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 10:30 PM

The Israeli army said on Wednesday it had intercepted a drone launched from the east towards the port city of Eilat, and that a second one was identified falling in the area.

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were detected approaching the Eilat area from the east. A missile ship of the navy... intercepted one UAV, and the fall of another UAV was identified in the Eilat area", the army said in a statement, while Israeli first responders reported two minor injuries from the attack.


Iraq-based militant group has claimed responsibility for the drone strike.

