Israel-Hezbollah conflict: No let-up to bombardments on Beirut after deadly West Bank strike

Photo:Reuters

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 9:39 AM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 9:40 AM

Israel bombarded south Beirut at least 10 times late Thursday, Lebanese sources said, after it launched its deadliest strike on the West Bank in decades.

The escalating assaults by Israel come as it weighs retaliation for Iran's barrage of missiles fired at the country, with the United States saying Israel hitting Iranian oil facilities is on the table.

Iran said the attack was its response to the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, chief of its ally Hezbollah, and other top figures.

There was no let-up to Israeli strikes on Beirut, with AFP correspondents in the capital and beyond hearing loud bangs that made buildings shake.

The military launched 11 consecutive strikes on Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold late Thursday, a source close to the group told AFP, while the official National News Agency (NNA) put the tally at more than 10.

The Israeli military said it hit "targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut".

Israel's bombing in Lebanon has killed more than 1,000 people, according to the Lebanese health ministry, and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes in a nation already mired in economic and political crisis.

"We are peaceful civilians"

Israel told Lebanese people Thursday to "immediately" evacuate more than 20 villages and the city of Nabatiyeh.

"We are peaceful civilians in our homes," said Hassan Ammar, 82, who had been staying in a building whose walls were partly blown out by a strike in Beirut after he fled south Lebanon.

Another strike late Thursday targeted a warehouse adjacent to the capital's airport, a source close to Hezbollah said.

Hezbollah said it fought off Israeli troops on the border and set off two explosive devices against advancing soldiers.

The group also said it kept up its rocket fire, with sirens warning of incoming fire blaring in northern Israel early Friday.

Israel said Thursday it had killed 15 Hezbollah fighters in a strike on Bint Jbeil, an area heavily damaged during Israel's last war with the militant group in 2006.

The Lebanese military said one of its soldiers was killed when "the Israeli enemy targeted an army post in the Bint Jbeil area", prompting retaliatory fire.

More than 40 paramedics and firefighters have been killed by Israeli fire in three days, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said.

Lebanon's health ministry said early Friday that 37 people were killed and 151 wounded by Israeli strikes over the previous 24 hours.

The Israeli military said nine of its soldiers have been killed in combat in Lebanon.

The latest strikes came after Hezbollah-backer Iran launched its second direct missile attack on Israel.