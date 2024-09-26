Israel-Hezbollah conflict: 20 killed in strike in east Lebanon

Israeli raids on Lebanon on Monday killed at least 558 people, in the deadliest day of violence since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war
Lebanon's health ministry said Thursday that 20 people, almost all Syrians, were killed in an overnight Israeli strike in east Lebanon, after the Israeli military said it hit Hezbollah targets in the area.
An "Israeli enemy strike on the village of Yunin" killed "20 people, including 19 Syrian nationals", the health ministry said in a statement, raising an earlier toll of nine dead.
