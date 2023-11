Israel, Hamas raise concerns over hostages, prisoners to be released on Monday

Palestinian prisoner Khalil Zama' hugs a relative after being released from an Israeli jail in exchange for Israeli hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. (Photo: AFP)

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 12:15 PM

Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have raised concerns over the lists of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners set to be released on Monday, an official briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The official added that Qatari mediators are working with Israel and Hamas to resolve issues and avoid delays.

In the previous three days of the truce Israel submitted the names of Palestinian women and teenagers it would release from jail and Hamas would submit the names of Israeli civilian hostages it would release at least 12 hours ahead of the release.

