Israel-Hamas conflict: More than 55 killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza town

Photo: Reuters file

At least 55 Palestinians were killed and dozens others wounded in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said.

It added that many victims were believed to still be trapped under the rubble. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA and Hamas media reported had earlier reported the same figure.

Many of those killed in the strike were women and children, WAFA reported, citing medics.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

There was no immediate Israeli comment.

On Monday, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said around 100,000 people were trapped in Jabalia, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun without medical or food supplies.