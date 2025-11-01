  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Nov 01, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 10, 1447 | Fajr 05:08 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.2°C

Israel army says Gaza bodies received Friday not hostages

Among the 17 bodies already returned since the start of the ceasefire are 15 Israelis, one Thai and one Nepalese national

Published: Sat 1 Nov 2025, 12:23 PM

Top Stories

UAE visit visa rules: New minimum salary requirement to sponsor family, friends

UAE visit visa rules: New minimum salary requirement to sponsor family, friends

'Brother, not a boss': UAE's previous Dh50-million winner reveals how relations changed

'Brother, not a boss': UAE's previous Dh50-million winner reveals how relations changed

UAE residents over 50 urged to get shingles vaccine to curb stroke, dementia

UAE residents over 50 urged to get shingles vaccine to curb stroke, dementia

Israel's military said Saturday that three bodies it received from Gaza via the Red Cross the previous night were not hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli military told AFP that a forensic analysis revealed the bodies were not those of any of the 11 deceased captives still to be handed over as part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal.

Recommended For You

$28.6tr boost: ADGM ranks among world’s fastest-growing financial centres

$28.6tr boost: ADGM ranks among world’s fastest-growing financial centres

Trump restricts reporters' access to White House press office

Trump restricts reporters' access to White House press office

Kuwait: Resident arrested with 10 kgs of pure drugs worth nearly 170,000 dinars

Kuwait: Resident arrested with 10 kgs of pure drugs worth nearly 170,000 dinars

Tristar’s Safety at Sea event to highpoint UAE as global maritime hub

Tristar’s Safety at Sea event to highpoint UAE as global maritime hub

Trump says he ordered US to start nuclear weapons testing 'immediately'

Trump says he ordered US to start nuclear weapons testing 'immediately'

 

Among the 17 bodies already returned since the start of the ceasefire are 15 Israelis, one Thai and one Nepalese national.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After the start of the truce on October 10, Hamas returned the 20 surviving hostages still in its custody and began the process of returning the bodies of the dead captives.

Israel accuses Hamas of reneging on the deal by not returning them quickly enough, but the Palestinian group says it will take time to locate remains buried in Gaza's ruins.