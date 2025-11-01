Israel army says Gaza bodies received Friday not hostages

Israel's military said Saturday that three bodies it received from Gaza via the Red Cross the previous night were not hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli military told AFP that a forensic analysis revealed the bodies were not those of any of the 11 deceased captives still to be handed over as part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal.

Among the 17 bodies already returned since the start of the ceasefire are 15 Israelis, one Thai and one Nepalese national.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After the start of the truce on October 10, Hamas returned the 20 surviving hostages still in its custody and began the process of returning the bodies of the dead captives.

Israel accuses Hamas of reneging on the deal by not returning them quickly enough, but the Palestinian group says it will take time to locate remains buried in Gaza's ruins.