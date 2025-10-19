  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 19, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 27, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB clear.png31.1°C

Israel launches fresh strikes in southern Gaza after 'ceasefire violations'

Earlier, a military official said there were at least three incidents on Sunday in which Hamas fired towards Israeli troops behind the 'yellow line'

Published: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 7:25 PM

Top Stories

Watch: Heavy rains in UAE cause rockfall on road, drivers struggle to pass

Watch: Heavy rains in UAE cause rockfall on road, drivers struggle to pass

'Still feels like Diwali': How Dubai expats plan to celebrate on working, school day

'Still feels like Diwali': How Dubai expats plan to celebrate on working, school day

Air Arabia flight plummets close to sea after takeoff; investigation launched

Air Arabia flight plummets close to sea after takeoff; investigation launched

The Israeli military said it had launched fresh strikes against Hamas targets in southern Gaza on Sunday.

"In response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement earlier today, the IDF (military) has begun a series of strikes against Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Ajman partially opens new bridge to Sheikh Zayed Road

thumb-image

UAE: Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra for nearly a month

thumb-image

UAE: Man fined Dh20,000 for posting woman’s photos online without her consent

thumb-image

Dubai bans delivery riders on fast lanes from November 1

thumb-image

How a dying patient's wish to see female doctor led UAE woman to become cancer specialist

 

A military official said earlier there were at least three incidents on Sunday in which Hamas fired towards Israeli troops behind the "yellow line", where Israeli forces had pulled back under the ceasefire agreement.