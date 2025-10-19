Israel launches fresh strikes in southern Gaza after 'ceasefire violations'

The Israeli military said it had launched fresh strikes against Hamas targets in southern Gaza on Sunday.

"In response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement earlier today, the IDF (military) has begun a series of strikes against Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

A military official said earlier there were at least three incidents on Sunday in which Hamas fired towards Israeli troops behind the "yellow line", where Israeli forces had pulled back under the ceasefire agreement.