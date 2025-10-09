  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 09, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 17, 1447 | Fajr 04:57 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.3°C

Israel's far-right finance minister says will not vote in favour of Gaza peace deal

'There is immense fear of the consequences of emptying the prisons and releasing the next generation of terrorist leaders,' said Bezalel Smotrich

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 11:41 AM

Top Stories

Gazans celebrate as ceasefire announcement brings relief amid ongoing bombing

Gazans celebrate as ceasefire announcement brings relief amid ongoing bombing

UAE weather: Heavy rains, colder temperatures forecast over weekend

UAE weather: Heavy rains, colder temperatures forecast over weekend

Gaza civil defence reports strikes after ceasefire plan announcement

Gaza civil defence reports strikes after ceasefire plan announcement

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he opposed the Gaza ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas on Thursday, insisting that he would vote against it.

"There is immense fear of the consequences of emptying the prisons and releasing the next generation of terrorist leaders who will do everything to continue to pour rivers of Jewish blood here, God forbid," Smotrich said on X.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Look: Five projects that reinforce Sharjah’s global cultural status

thumb-image

UAE: Father, 7-month-old baby killed in car crash; mother in ICU

thumb-image

Gold shatters $4,000 milestone, silver belts record high as investors rush to safety

thumb-image

UAE President, Emir of Kuwait discuss fraternal ties, Palestine, other regional issues

thumb-image

RIT Dubai partners with SIG to promote tech innovation and career readiness

 

"For this reason alone, we cannot join in short-sighted celebrations or vote in favour of the deal."