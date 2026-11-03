Israel elections deadlock: Final result out Nov 4; who will form new government?

Israel held its legislative elections last week, their first since the October 7, 2023 attack, but the results have not produced a clear path to a new government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost his coalition's parliamentary majority, while a bloc of Jewish parties opposing him also failed to win a majority.

Israel's parliament has 120 seats. A government needs the support of at least 61 lawmakers to command a majority.

Last week's vote left the Knesset (parliament of Israel) divided among three groups, with neither of the two main political blocs able to secure a majority on its own. Netanyahu remains in office as caretaker prime minister, but faces a parliament stacked with an opposition majority vying to oust him.

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Results so far

The elections were held on October 27, 2026. Netanyahu's coalition of right-wing and far-right parties won 53 seats, with his Likud party remaining the largest faction with 27 seats. The opposition bloc, led by centrist Gadi Eisenkot, secured 48 seats.

The strongest gains came from Arab-Israeli parties whose voters turned out in soaring numbers against Netanyahu. Raam and the Joint List won a combined 19 seats.

The fragmented outcome sets the stage for difficult negotiations to form a government that could last weeks, with no single bloc able to reach the 61-seat threshold needed. There is also the prospect of another election if talks fail.

Elections to the Knesset are meant to be ​held every four years, but early elections have been frequent. The outgoing 25th Knesset became the first Israeli legislature to complete its full four-year term without early dissolution since 1988.

What happens next?

The official results must be certified and presented to President Isaac Herzog by November 4 and the new Knesset will be sworn in on November 10.

Herzog will then begin consultations with party representatives and choose the candidate whom he deems to have the best chance to form a government. That nominee has up to 42 days to form a government.

If the candidate fails, another can try and if that candidate fails, the Knesset can nominate another. There is a deadline for the process of around 100 days. If no one succeeds, another election is held.

Herzog is likely to pick Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, or former military chief Eisenkot, whose Yashar party received the most votes in the opposition bloc. Both leaders vowed last week to form a government after coming up short in the elections.

Elections stolen?

Netanyahu's camp has accused that Arab-Israeli groups received foreign funding to influence the vote. They accused Raam of receiving money from Qatar to finance vote-buying operations.

"The Raamgate scandal is a political earthquake. Israel's elections have been stolen!" Netanyahu's Likud party said on Thursday.

Israel's Shin Bet domestic security service said it was investigating suspected irregularities, but stressed the probe was not intended to "cast aspersions or place blame on an entire sector that went out to vote in a democratic and lawful manner".

The electoral commission also sought to calm tensions, with its acting director general Dean Livne saying any suggestion of widespread issues was "entirely groundless".

Raam leader Mansour Abbas denied any wrongdoing and welcomed an investigation, while the Joint List accused Netanyahu and his allies of conducting a "campaign of incitement" out of fear of Arab voters' growing political influence.

Qatar has called the latest accusations "ridiculous and dangerous". Foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said it was an attempt to drag Qatar into Israeli political disputes, which the Gulf nation would not accept.

[With inputs from agencies]