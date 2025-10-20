Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs on Gaza in one day: Netanyahu

Israeli forces dropped 153 tonnes (337,307 pounds) of bombs on targets in Gaza in response to what it said was a ceasefire breach by the Palestinian group Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told parliament Monday.

"One of our hands holds a weapon, the other hand is stretched out for peace," Netanyahu told members of the Knesset. "You make peace with the strong, not the weak. Today, Israel is stronger than ever before."

Israel said Sunday that it had launched a wave of air strikes against targets in Gaza after two of its soldiers were killed in an attack by Hamas. The Palestinian group denied any knowledge of the attack.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Monday, Netanyahu met with top US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner after weekend violence threatened to wreck the fragile US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu met earlier today with special envoy Steve Witkoff and (US) President (Donald) Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on the developments and updates in the region," Shosh Bedrosian, spokeswoman for the prime minister's office, told journalists.

She added that US Vice President JD Vance and his wife were due to visit Israel "for a few days and will be meeting with the prime minister".

Later, Netanyahu himself confirmed that the visit would begin on Tuesday.

Netanyahu told the Israeli parliament on Monday that "tomorrow, Vice President JD Vance will arrive... and we will discuss two things... the security challenges we face and the diplomatic opportunities before us."

"We will overcome the challenges and seize the opportunities," he added.

On Sunday, Vance called on Gulf Arab countries to establish a "security infrastructure" to ensure that Hamas is disarmed -- a key part of the deal for Gaza championed by Trump.