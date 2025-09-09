Israel confirms carrying out attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Explosions and smoke rising above the Qatari capital were reported where the Palestinian group's political bureau is based
The Israeli military said it targeted senior Hamas leaders on Tuesday, after AFP journalists in Doha reported explosions and smoke rising above the Qatari capital, where the Palestinian group's political bureau is based.
"The IDF (Israeli military) and ISA (security agency) conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation," the military said, without specifying where the strike took place.