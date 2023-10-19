Israel conducts raid in West Bank; over 80 Palestinians arrested

Israeli military says 63 of them were linked to Hamas

Palestinians hide behind a container during clashes with Israeli forces near Ramallah in West Bank on October 18. — Reuters

By AP Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 4:04 PM

The Israeli military has conducted an extensive raid in the West Bank, arresting more than 80 Palestinians.

The latest in a series of stepped-up Israeli operations in the territory since the outbreak of war, the raid on Wednesday night provoked violent clashes and left three Palestinians dead, including two children.

The military said that 63 of the 80 suspects arrested overnight were linked to Hamas. Of the 524 Palestinians arrested since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 330 are Hamas affiliates.

Forces also demolished the home of a militant who killed an Israeli soldier, Staff Sgt. Shilo Yosef Amir, earlier this year. The militant, who the military identified as Ahmed Yasin Jidan, was shot shortly after killing Amir.

Clashes ensued across the territory in response to the raid, with Israeli forces firing on Palestinians who threw rocks and Molotov cocktails.

Since the latest war began, 69 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank. UN monitors are describing the period as the deadliest phase since they started recording data.

