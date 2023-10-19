Israel conducts raid in West Bank; over 80 Palestinians arrested

In a meeting with the US Secretary of State, Saudi Crown Prince stresses the need to find a peace path to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights
The Israeli military has conducted an extensive raid in the West Bank, arresting more than 80 Palestinians.
The latest in a series of stepped-up Israeli operations in the territory since the outbreak of war, the raid on Wednesday night provoked violent clashes and left three Palestinians dead, including two children.
The military said that 63 of the 80 suspects arrested overnight were linked to Hamas. Of the 524 Palestinians arrested since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 330 are Hamas affiliates.
Forces also demolished the home of a militant who killed an Israeli soldier, Staff Sgt. Shilo Yosef Amir, earlier this year. The militant, who the military identified as Ahmed Yasin Jidan, was shot shortly after killing Amir.
Clashes ensued across the territory in response to the raid, with Israeli forces firing on Palestinians who threw rocks and Molotov cocktails.
Since the latest war began, 69 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank. UN monitors are describing the period as the deadliest phase since they started recording data.
ALSO READ:
In a meeting with the US Secretary of State, Saudi Crown Prince stresses the need to find a peace path to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights
Nations across the developed world are clamping down on such protests out of concern the conflict could trigger violence at home
After next April's total eclipse, there will not be another until 2044, while the next annular eclipse will be in 2046
Charles Michel calls for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing Gaza
The quake was recorded in the sea off the island's east coast, according to the country's weather bureau
He reiterates call for negotiation, says Russia can help because it has relations with both sides
The country is set to make its proposal at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai
Anna Gutu and Gina Marie Rzucidlo were scaling the mountain when avalanches struck at 25,000 and 26,000 feet