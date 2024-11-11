Israel cites 'progress' on ceasefire, but Hezbollah denies receiving any proposals

The head of Hezbollah's media office, Mohammad Afif, addresses a press conference in Beirut's southern suburbs in Lebanon on November 11, 2024. — Reuters

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Monday said there had been progress towards a ceasefire in Lebanon, where war has raged for more than six weeks as Israel targets Hezbollah.

"There is certain progress," Saar said in response to a question about a possible ceasefire. "We are working with the Americans on the issue," he told reporters in Jerusalem.

However, Hezbollah said it has not received any proposals on a truce for Lebanon.

"So far, according to my information, nothing official has reached Lebanon or us in this regard," the head of Hezbollah's media office, Mohammad Afif, said in news conference in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

"I believe that we are still in the phase of testing the waters and presenting initial ideas and proactive discussions, but so far there is nothing actual yet," he added.

Israel escalated air strikes in late September targeting Hezbollah strongholds across Lebanon and sent in ground troops a week later, on September 30.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the aim of the operation is to push Hezbollah north of the Litani river, which flows across southern Lebanon.

Another goal is to stop any attempt by Hezbollah to rearm. The group is armed and financed by Iran.