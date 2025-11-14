  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 14, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 23, 1447 | Fajr 05:15 | DXB clear.png29.2°C

Israel denies accusations after UN forces say it built walls inside Lebanon

The Israeli military said it has been reinforcing the northern border with security measures, but insisted the wall does not cross the Blue Line — the de facto border

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 7:00 PM

Top Stories

US visa rejection based on obesity: New uncertainty for applicants from Middle East

US visa rejection based on obesity: New uncertainty for applicants from Middle East

Dh1.7 billion: Etihad Airways delivers record 9-month profit, up by 26% since last year

Dh1.7 billion: Etihad Airways delivers record 9-month profit, up by 26% since last year

Nearly 5 million passengers expected at DXB in peak season; Emirates issues travel advisory

Nearly 5 million passengers expected at DXB in peak season; Emirates issues travel advisory

United Nations peacekeepers said Friday that Israel's army has built walls in south Lebanon near the UN-demarcated Blue Line, the de facto border, while Israel denied the accusation.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFL), which has been working with the Lebanese army to consolidate a truce between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah reached last November, called the moves a violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

Recommended For You

Dubai launches new film and gaming committees to develop media sectors

Dubai launches new film and gaming committees to develop media sectors

YouTube superstar MrBeast opens pop-up park in Saudi Arabia

YouTube superstar MrBeast opens pop-up park in Saudi Arabia

'Almost every day': Japan battles spike in bear attacks

'Almost every day': Japan battles spike in bear attacks

Trump claims 'obligation' to sue BBC over speech edit

Trump claims 'obligation' to sue BBC over speech edit

Sri Lanka cricketers leave Pakistan after bomb blast

Sri Lanka cricketers leave Pakistan after bomb blast

 

UNIFIL said in a statement that in October, it surveyed "a concrete T-wall erected by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) southwest of Yaroun. The survey confirmed that the wall crossed the Blue Line, rendering more than 4,000 square metres of Lebanese territory inaccessible to the Lebanese people".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"In November, peacekeepers observed additional T-wall construction in the area. A survey confirmed that a section of wall southeast of Yaroun also crossed the Blue Line," it added.

When asked by AFP about the accusation, the Israeli military said: "The wall is part of a broader (Israeli military) plan whose construction began in 2022. Since the start of the war, and as part of lessons learnt from it, the (Israeli military) has been advancing a series of measures, including reinforcing the physical barrier along the northern border."

"It should be emphasised that the wall does not cross the Blue Line," it added.

Under the ceasefire, Israel was to withdraw its forces from south Lebanon, but it has kept them at five areas it deems strategic and has kept up regular strikes on Lebanon, mainly saying it is targetting Hezbollah sites and operatives.

UNIFIL said that "Israeli presence and construction in Lebanese territory are violations of Security Council resolution 1701 and of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity", referring to a UN resolution that ended a 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The resolution also formed the basis of last November's truce, which sought to end more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah including two months of all-out war.

UNIFIL said it had informed the Israeli army of the October findings and requested it move the walls, adding that the force would formally advise the Israeli army of the results of the November survey.

"We again call on the IDF to respect the Blue Line in its full length and withdraw from all areas north of it," the UNIFIL statement said.