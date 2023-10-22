Israel attacks Damascus, Aleppo airports, puts them out of service

Scheduled flights to and from Damascus and Aleppo airports were diverted to Latakia International Airport

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 9:24 AM Last updated: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 9:30 AM

An Israeli missile attack targeted Damascus and Aleppo international airports early on Sunday, killing one civilian worker and putting the airports out of service, Syrian state media reported.

Scheduled flights to and from Damascus and Aleppo airports were diverted to Latakia International Airport, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More to follow