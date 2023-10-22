Israel attacks Damascus, Aleppo airports, puts them out of service

Dominique Bernard has been posthumously awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian decoration, by President Emmanuel Macron
An Israeli missile attack targeted Damascus and Aleppo international airports early on Sunday, killing one civilian worker and putting the airports out of service, Syrian state media reported.
Scheduled flights to and from Damascus and Aleppo airports were diverted to Latakia International Airport, according to the Ministry of Transportation.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
More to follow
Dominique Bernard has been posthumously awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian decoration, by President Emmanuel Macron
The announcement comes two weeks after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to an imprisoned Iranian rights campaigner, Narges Mohammadi
Dyson’s Gen5 Detect vacuum cleaner is just the right weapon in the fight to keep your house clean
Hamas militants aired a video showing her in captivity on Monday
The Russian draft resolution would have called for 'an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian cease-fire ' and strongly condemned 'all violence and hostilities', with no mention of Hamas
The US President would also meet with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Whether it's the fear of financial insecurity stemming from childhood experiences or the influence of societal pressures to indulge in conspicuous consumption, our emotions and attitudes towards money often govern our financial decisions
The Biden administration has warned against more extreme measures such as mass expulsion of Palestinians