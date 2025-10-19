  • search in Khaleej Times
Israel army says resumes enforcement of Gaza ceasefire

'The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it,' military says

Published: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 11:13 PM

The Israeli military said Sunday it had resumed enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza after carrying out dozens of strikes on Hamas targets earlier in the day.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas' violations, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire," the military said in a statement.

"The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it."