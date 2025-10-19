Israel army says resumes enforcement of Gaza ceasefire

The Israeli military said Sunday it had resumed enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza after carrying out dozens of strikes on Hamas targets earlier in the day.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas' violations, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire," the military said in a statement.

"The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it."