Israel army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli military said Thursday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, where Houthi rebels have regularly launched attacks they say are in response to Israel's offensive in Gaza.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF," Israel's army said on Telegram, referring to the air force.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the missile attack.

But the Houthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

The Houthis, who say they are acting in support of the Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza that ended in March, but renewed them after Israel resumed major operations.

Israel has carried out multiple retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-held ports and the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

Israeli air strikes on Houthi-held Yemen on Wednesday killed 35 people and wounded more than 130, the rebels said, days after their prime minister and half the cabinet died in a major attack.