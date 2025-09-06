Israel army urges Gaza City residents to leave for 'humanitarian zone' further south

Israel army has urged Gaza City residents to leave for 'humanitarian zone' further south on Saturday.

The Red Cross warned on Saturday that any Israeli attempt to evacuate Gaza City would put residents at risk, as Israel's military tightened its siege on the area ahead of a planned offensive.

Gaza's civil defence agency said that since dawn Israeli attacks had killed 66 people in the territory already devastated by nearly 23 months of war.

"It is impossible that a mass evacuation of Gaza City could ever be done in a way that is safe and dignified under the current conditions," International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement.

The dire state of shelter, healthcare and nutrition in Gaza meant evacuation was "not only unfeasible but incomprehensible under the present circumstances".