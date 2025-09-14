Israel army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations

The Israeli military said Saturday that more than 250,000 people had fled Gaza City since it began intensifying operations there, as Palestinian officials reported many had been unable to evacuate south due to overcrowding.

The United Nations estimated in late August that about one million Palestinians lived in and around Gaza's largest urban centre, where it said a famine was unfolding after months of worsening conditions.

The world body and members of the international community have urged the military to abandon its plans to capture the city, warning the assault and ensuing displacement could worsen the already dire humanitarian situation.

On Saturday, Arabic-language army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that "more than a quarter of a million residents of Gaza City have moved out of the city for their own safety".

Gaza's civil defence agency, however, reported a much lower figure, saying fewer than 70,000 had managed to leave.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify details provided by the military or the civil defence.

The Israeli military dropped leaflets Saturday urging residents in western districts to evacuate, as the civil defence reported continuous air strikes.

"The Israeli army is operating with very intense force in your area and is determined to dismantle and defeat Hamas," the leaflets read, urging people to evacuate south. "You have been warned."

Mohammad Abu Salmiya, head of the Al-Shifa medical complex, told AFP that displacement was continuing inside Gaza City, with residents moving from east to west, but "only a small number of people have been able to reach the south".

"Even those who manage to flee south often find no place to stay, as the Al-Mawasi area is completely full and Deir al-Balah is also overcrowded," the senior official added, saying many had returned to Gaza City after failing to secure shelter or basic services.

'South isn't safe either'

"The actual number of displaced people from Gaza to the south is approximately 68,000 only," civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

"Many residents are still holding their ground, and many others cannot find space in the south."

Bakri Diab, who fled western Gaza City for the south, said Israeli strikes continued there as well.

"Bombing happens here too -- the south isn't safe either," said the 35-year-old father of four.

"All the occupation has done is force people to crowd into places with no basic services and no safety."

Israel has come under mounting international pressure to halt its Gaza City offensive, but says it is determined to dismantle what it describes as one of Hamas's last strongholds.

In recent weeks the military has targeted high-rise buildings there, saying they were being used by Hamas militants.

On Saturday the military announced it had struck yet another tall building in the area.

"The hurricane continues to strike Gaza. The terror tower Burj al-Nur has been destroyed, and Gaza residents are required to move south," Defence Minister Israel Katz said on X.

According to the civil defence agency, Israeli strikes killed at least 25 people since dawn Saturday.