Israel and WHO say dozens of Gazans evacuated to UAE and EU for medical treatment

Palestinian families arrive at the airport in Abu Dhabi early on November 7, 2024, after they were evacuated from the Gaza Strip for medical care. — AFP
Israel and the World Health Organisation said more than 200 Gazans, both patients and their carers, were evacuated to the United Arab Emirates or Romania on Wednesday for medical treatment.
In total, the group numbered some 230 people, according to the WHO and COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories.
"This is the largest number of patients and caregivers who have left through the Kerem Shalom crossing in recent months," COGAT said in a statement.
The operation was carried out in cooperation with the UAE, the European Union and the WHO, it added.
The WHO said the "patients included those with autoimmune diseases, blood diseases, cancer, kidney conditions and trauma injuries".
The patients were transferred from Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel, and then to Ramon Airport near Eilat in southern Israel.
The WHO's representative in the Palestinian territories, Rik Peeperkorn, had said on Tuesday that those on the evacuation list were among up to 14,000 people currently waiting in Gaza to be evacuated for medical reasons.
Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed 43,391 people in Gaza, a majority of them civilians, according to Gaza health ministry figures which the United Nations considers to be reliable.
The ministry also lists 102,347 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
Peeperkorn said that fewer than 5,000 people had been granted medical evacuations out of the territory since the war began.