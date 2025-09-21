Israel says Allenby Crossing between Jordan, West Bank to remain closed on Sunday

Israel's Airports Authority said the Allenby passenger terminal, the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, would not be opened to traffic on Sunday, in coordination with the Jordanian side.

On September 19, Israel closed the crossing following an attack that killed two Israeli soldiers.

The Allenby crossing is the only gateway Palestinians in the West Bank can use to travel abroad without passing through Israel, which has occupied the territory since 1967.

On Thursday, a Jordanian truck driver carrying aid for Gaza opened fire at the crossing, killing an Israeli soldier and a reserve officer with the civil administration before being "neutralised", according to Israel.

Following the attack, the Israeli military asked Jordan to suspend the transfer of aid through the terminal.

Jordan said it had launched an investigation and identified the assailant as Abdel Mutaleb al-Qaissi, 57.

It described him as "a civilian who had been working for three months as a driver delivering aid to Gaza", which the UN says is suffering from a humanitarian crisis after nearly two years of devastating war.

Amman condemned the attack, calling it "a threat to the kingdom's interests and to its ability to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip".

(With inputs from AFP)