Israel admits intelligence 'mistakes' in failing to predict Hamas attacks

Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, says terrorising of innocent people does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement
A senior Israeli official on Saturday admitted "mistakes" in intelligence assessments ahead of a brutal Hamas attack last weekend that took the country by surprise.
Palestinian militants launched a multi-pronged assault on October 7, breaching the Gaza border barrier and targeting southern Israeli communities and army bases.
"It's my mistake, and it reflects the mistakes of all those making (intelligence) assessments," National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told a press briefing when asked about his recent remarks predicting no Hamas aggression.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"We really believed that Hamas learned the lesson from" its last major war with Israel in 2021, Hanegbi said.
More than 1,300 civilians and security forces have been killed since the attack began, according to Israeli officials, and at least 120 have been seized by militants and believed to be held captive in Gaza.
ALSO READ:
Hanegbi rejected negotiations towards any prisoner swap deal with Hamas.
"There's no way to negotiate with an enemy we have sworn to obliterate," he said.
Relentless Israeli air strikes on the blockaded Palestinian enclave over the past week have killed upwards of 2,200 including at least 600 children, Hamas officials said.
Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, says terrorising of innocent people does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement
Foreign ministry spokesperson says there is a global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms
Dubai expat Hamish Harding was part of the OceanGate expedition when Titan lost contact on June 18, about 1 hr and 45 mins after plunging into the ocean
There are about 18,000 Indian citizens living and working or studying in Israel
Some lived and worked in Israel; a few were there to study; and there were those who just attended a music festival
This World Mental Health Day, let us remember that a healthy mind is the bedrock upon which our financial success and emotional fulfilment are built
The World Health Organisation estimates more than 11,000 people from 1,655 families had been affected
EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi says Israel has now every right to defend itself within the bounds of international law