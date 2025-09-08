  • search in Khaleej Times
4 killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem shooting, says Israel's ambulance service

Seven injured are in a serious condition with gunshot wounds, while 2 were moderately injured and 3 sustained mild wounds

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 11:31 AM

Updated: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 12:26 PM

Four people were killed in a shooting incident in Jerusalem on Monday, Israel's ambulance service (Magen David Adom) said on X.

Among those killed, there is a man in his 50s and three men in their 30s, it added. Seven injured are in a serious condition with gunshot wounds, while 2 were moderately injured and 3 sustained mild wounds.

Earlier, the service ha said that it had received reports of multiple casualities in a shooting incident in the outskirts of Jerusalem, while the police said the perpetrators had been killed.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the shooting or what was the motive. Israeli police described the shooters as "terrorists". It did not say how many shooters had been involved.

A spokesperson for the service said on X: "At 10:13 a.m., reports were received at MDA’s 101 Dispatch Centre in the Jerusalem area regarding approximately 15 casualties, apparently from a shooting at the Ramot Junction on Yigal Yadin Street in Jerusalem."

(With inputs from Reuters)