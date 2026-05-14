Iraqi parliament approves partial government led by PM Zaidi

Iraq's new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi was sworn in on Thursday with only a partial cabinet after lawmakers failed to reach a consensus on key postings, including interior and defence.

Basim Mohammed was appointed as the country's new oil minister while Fuad Hussein was kept on as the foreign minister in the new government, lawmakers told Reuters.

Parliament approved 14 ministers in the new government but failed to reach consensus on several remaining posts, including the interior and defence portfolios.

The new premier will face major challenges, including disarming Iran-backed militias, tackling entrenched corruption and balancing ties between Washington and Tehran.