Iraq says it rejects 'reckless' action targeting its bases and coalition outposts

Photo: AFP File

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 2:19 PM

Iraq said on Tuesday it rejects all "reckless" actions that target Iraqi bases, diplomatic missions, and US-led coalition outposts.

On Monday, at least five US personnel were wounded in an attack against a military base in Iraq, US officials told Reuters, as the Middle East braces for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies following last week's killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.