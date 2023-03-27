Iraq cancels Ramadan TV show for insulting tribal chiefs

Series criticised for its depiction of leaders as backward

Iraq's media regulator has ordered the cancellation of a Ramadan television series accused of portraying the country's tribal leaders as despots, following anger from politicians and local chiefs.

After only three episodes, the Communications and Media Commission ordered private channel UTV to stop broadcasting "Al Kasser" ("The Predator"), with the regulator saying in a statement Sunday it would work to stop anyone "seeking to undermine social stability".

Tribal culture permeates daily life in Iraq, particularly in the southern regions, with the judgement of local sheikhs often sought to resolve disputes.

The series had been criticised for its depiction of tribal leaders as backward.

Sanad, a member of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani's governing Coordination Framework bloc, released a statement Friday calling for the cancellation of the show, saying it "harms the reputation of our tribes".

UTV network, owned by the son of prominent politician Khamis Al Khanjar, said the station had been subject to anonymous threats and stopped broadcasting the series on Sunday.

Mohammed Al Azzaoui, a spokesman for UTV, confirmed the cancellation despite the series having received the "approval" of Iraq's actors guild.