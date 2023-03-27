Iraq cancels Ramadan TV show for insulting tribal chiefs

Sister of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi comes to her brother's defence in tweet alleging his disqualification is a ruse to divert attention from Indian billionaire embroiled in financial malpractice accusations
Iraq's media regulator has ordered the cancellation of a Ramadan television series accused of portraying the country's tribal leaders as despots, following anger from politicians and local chiefs.
After only three episodes, the Communications and Media Commission ordered private channel UTV to stop broadcasting "Al Kasser" ("The Predator"), with the regulator saying in a statement Sunday it would work to stop anyone "seeking to undermine social stability".
Tribal culture permeates daily life in Iraq, particularly in the southern regions, with the judgement of local sheikhs often sought to resolve disputes.
The series had been criticised for its depiction of tribal leaders as backward.
Sanad, a member of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani's governing Coordination Framework bloc, released a statement Friday calling for the cancellation of the show, saying it "harms the reputation of our tribes".
UTV network, owned by the son of prominent politician Khamis Al Khanjar, said the station had been subject to anonymous threats and stopped broadcasting the series on Sunday.
Mohammed Al Azzaoui, a spokesman for UTV, confirmed the cancellation despite the series having received the "approval" of Iraq's actors guild.
Russia will respond to Ukraine receiving depleted uranium ammunition from the West with deployment of similar weapons of its own
The financial economy built atop low interest rates could not cope with the Fed’s change of direction
Khan told the judge that he wanted to join the investigation in the cases registered against him by Lahore’s Racecourse police
Man alleged that during a 2016 ski collision the movie star's recklessness on the slope caused broken ribs, brain damage and lasting physical injuries
Attack carried out in retaliation for drone that struck facility and killed US citizen
UNHCR report says Islamic giving plays increasing role in helping the forcibly displaced
The opposition party leader was disqualified after he was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case