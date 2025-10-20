  • search in Khaleej Times
Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns

Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Turkey have either blocked or regulated the game

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 7:56 PM

Diwali in UAE: Residents urged to keep noise levels down, avoid loud music

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

'50% of our tools were down’: How UAE residents navigated the AWS outage

Iraq has banned the US user-generated videogame platform Roblox due to concerns over child abuse, the government said, joining other countries in cracking down on virtual worlds.

The government said late on Sunday that the ban was motivated by concerns that the game allowed direct communication between users in ways that exposed children and adolescents to attempts of exploitation or cyber-extortion, and that its content was "incompatible with social values and traditions".

Roblox Corp, which develops the online game creation system and user-generated content platform, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ban. The company has previously said it "respects the laws and regulations in countries where we operate and shares local lawmakers' commitment to children".

The Iraqi communications ministry said the nationwide ban was based on a comprehensive study and field monitoring, which found that "the game involves several security, social, and behavioural risks".

The move places Iraq among several Middle East countries tightening regulation of online gaming and interactive platforms over child safety and moral concerns. Turkey blocked access to Roblox in August 2024, also citing child abuse risks.