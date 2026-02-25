Iraq says Baghdad airport shut due to technical fault, will reopen in hours
The spokesperson said there were no domestic or international security issues delaying the reopening
- PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 7:44 AM
- By:
- Reuters
Iraq's Transport Ministry said on Wednesday that Baghdad airport is temporarily closed due to a technical fault, with the facility expected to reopen in the coming hours after repairs, the ministry's spokesperson told state news agency INA.
The spokesperson said there were no domestic or international security issues delaying the reopening.