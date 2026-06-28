Iraq arrests 47 officials in anti-corruption campaign

Iraqi authorities arrested 47 officials, including members of parliament, on Sunday as part of an anti-graft campaign in the corruption-plagued country, state media reported.

Iraq's new prime minister, Ali al-Zaidi, who recently took office with the blessing of the United States, has made two main vows: to fight corruption and to ensure a state monopoly on weapons.

His anti-graft raids come before an expected visit next month to Washington, where he hopes to attract US investment and is expected to renew his promise to ensure pro-Iran armed groups hand over their weapons.

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Iraq's news agency INA quoted senior officials as saying that 47 suspects were "arrested on corruption charges," including members of parliament and other officials, with at least one from the oil ministry.

The round-up began early Sunday when Iraqi security forces, primarily from anti-terrorism units, raided Baghdad's fortified Green Zone and another neighbourhood in the capital.

The Green Zone houses the US embassy and other diplomatic missions, as well as international institutions and government offices. High-ranking officials and politicians also live there.

Video footage shared on local Telegram channels showed security forces in heavy armoured vehicles in the Green Zone, including a clip of them inside a compound and, in one instance, inside a house.

A diplomat in Baghdad told AFP that Zaidi's anti-corruption operation "is part of the Washington visit preparations" and designed to show his commitment to his promise.

The raids also coincided with a visit to Baghdad by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who promised to expand Tehran's cooperation with the new Iraqi government in all sectors, "as we did with previous governments."

Iraq has long walked a tightrope between the competing influences of its allies, neighbouring Iran and the United States.

A security official told AFP the raids were carried out over corruption, but they are also part of "a larger campaign" against "funding factions and the smuggling of dollars and Iranian oil", referring to Tehran-backed armed groups, which Washington designates as terrorist organisations.

'The beginning'

The security official added that the US pressure is key in the matter, adding that "what has happened today is only the simple beginning."

During the recent Middle East war, pro-Iran groups intervened in support of Tehran and hit US facilities in Iraq, including an ambush on US diplomats in Baghdad. They also hit targets in Gulf countries.

Recently, at least two armed groups have said they will cooperate to hand over weapons to the state.

Zaidi, who came to power after the US had vetoed another candidate, hopes to attract more US investment to Iraq, which urgently needs to revive its economy, especially after significant revenue losses caused by the halt in oil exports during the Middle East war.

The anti-corruption campaign is ongoing in Baghdad and other provinces, INA said.

Iraq anti-graft body, the Commission of Integrity, said that authorities are implementing judicial arrest warrants against suspects "accused of misappropriating public funds".

Earlier, INA reported that the suspects were arrested based on confessions made by oil ministry official Adnan al-Jumaili, who was arrested last month.

In a move to demonstrate commitment to fighting corruption, authorities seized more than $85 million earlier this month in the graft case against Jumaili.