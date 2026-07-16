Iraq recovers 25 billion dinars, 4kgs of gold jewellery in major anti-graft case

Some of the seized funds were found hidden inside the walls of several houses

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Jul 2026, 3:18 PM
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Massive amounts of money and four kilograms of gold jewellery in a major corruption case involving high-profile oil ministry official Adnan al-Jumaili, who was arrested in June.

The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council published on Thursday photos of newly seized funds in the case. The judicial body said: "Part of the seized funds had been deposited with a number of individuals, while the remaining amount was found hidden inside the walls of several houses." The total amount seized reached 25 billion Iraqi dinars and $200,000, in addition to 4 kilograms of gold jewellery."

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The move comes as part of Iraq's anti-graft crackdown. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, who took office in May, has vowed to fight corruption and mismanagement that have plagued the Arab country for decades.

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Earlier this month, authorities seized more than $85 million in the graft case against al-Jumaili.

Take a look at where the cash was hidden:

Iraq's crackdown on graft

On June 29, Iraq's judiciary said it seized over $14 million from an oil official who was arrested a day earlier, along with others, as part of a government-led anti-corruption campaign. Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said "initial investigations" into deputy oil minister for distribution affairs Ali al-Bahadli "resulted in the seizure of $11 million and four billion Iraqi dinars", equivalent to over $3 million. Several properties have been seized and the investigation continues, the council added.

This seizure marked the initial result of al-Zaidi's anti-corruption campaign, which began in June when Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad's Green Zone and other neighbourhoods, detaining officials. The large-scale raids, which included other neighbourhoods in Baghdad as well, were aimed at arresting senior Iraqi officials and politicians.

Iraqi authorities also arrested 47 officials last month, including members of parliament as part of the campaign, state media reported. However, government spokesman Haidar al-Aboudi said that only 21 officials were apprehended.

The new suspects were arrested based on confessions made by al-Jumaili.

(With inputs from AFP)

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