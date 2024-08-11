Iran's President nominates Abbas Araqchi as foreign minister

New Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses the floor after his swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Tehran, on July 30. AFP File Photo

Araqchi is a seasoned pragmatist diplomat who acted as chief negotiator in nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers from 2013 to 2021.

He has served as Iran's ambassador to Japan and Finland, and held the role of deputy foreign minister for Asia-Pacific for two years before becoming spokesperson of the ministry in 2013 for a short period.

When Mohammad Javad Zarif was foreign minister, Araqchi was the second most influential official at the foreign ministry and held roles like deputy for legal and international affairs and deputy for political affairs.