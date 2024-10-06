Iran's Khamenei decorates commander for Israel attack

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 78 out of 105 Russian drones during the assault, with 23 more likely impacted by active electronic jamming
Iran's supreme leader has decorated the Revolutionary Guards aerospace commander for the Islamic republic's missile attacks on Israel, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's website said on Sunday.
"Ayatollah Khamenei presented the Order of Fath ("Conquest" in Farsi) to General Amirali Hajizadeh, commander of the Guards Aerospace Force," it said.
The decoration was bestowed because of "the brilliant 'Honest Promise' operation", the website said.
Hajizadeh, 62, has headed the Guards aerospace unit since its creation in 2009.
On Tuesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired some 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation for an Israeli air strike that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC top general Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut.
It was Iran's second direct attack on Israel in six months, after a missile and drone assault in April in retaliation for a deadly strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus, which Tehran blamed on Israel.
Israel has vowed to respond after Tuesday's Iranian missile attack.
At least 45 container vessels stuck outside eastern ports; vessel backlog could double by end of week, analyst says
Envoys in Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, New Delhi and the permanent mission to the United Nations in New York ordered to return immediately to Dhaka
27 tigers and three lions died from bird flu at My Quynh Safari in Long An province from September 6 to 18, according to media reports
Judge hands down longer sentence than prosecutors sought
The blaze in Pingtung County broke out the same day that Typhoon Krathon made landfall in the island's south
Flights grounded, financial markets shut for second day
