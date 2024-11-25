Mon, Nov 25, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 23, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Iran's Khamenei calls for death sentence for Israeli leaders

His remarks came after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence chief and a Hamas leader

Published: Mon 25 Nov 2024, 12:19 PM

Photo: Reuters file

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that death sentences should be issued for Israeli leaders and not arrest warrants.

His remarks came after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence chief and a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri.

