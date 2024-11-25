Iran's Khamenei calls for death sentence for Israeli leaders

His remarks came after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence chief and a Hamas leader
Photo: Reuters file
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that death sentences should be issued for Israeli leaders and not arrest warrants.
His remarks came after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence chief and a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri.
