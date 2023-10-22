pakistan mosque blast, killinh, major arrests, bombing, suicide bombing, mosque

Iranian state media: Teenage girl Armita Geravand is 'brain dead'

She fell into a coma earlier this month following an alleged encounter with officers over violating hijab law

In this image from surveillance video aired by Iranian state television, women pull 16-year-old Armita Geravand from a train car on the Tehran Metro in Tehran, Iran, on Oct. 1, 2023. — AP file

By Reuters Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 1:59 PM

A teenage Iranian girl, who fell into a coma earlier this month following an alleged encounter with officers over violating the country's hijab law, is said to be "brain dead", Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

"Follow-ups on the latest health condition of Armita Geravand indicate that her health condition as brain dead seems certain despite the efforts of the medical staff," the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network said.