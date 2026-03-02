Iranian media says strike targeted rescue service's Tehran HQ

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Iranian news agency ISNA on Monday said that strikes had targeted the headquarters of Tehran's emergency services on the third day of US-Israeli bombardments of the country.

"The main building of the Provincial Emergency Services Organisation, located on Iranshahr Street in the centre of Tehran, was attacked," the agency said, quoting the organisation's spokesman Shervin Tabrizi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Several of our colleagues were slightly injured," Tabrizi was quoted as saying.

AFP was not immediately able to verify the claims independently.