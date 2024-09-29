E-Paper

Iran vows to help armed groups to confront Israel after Nasrallah's killing

'The US is complicit and has to accept the repercussions', Iranian parliament speaker said

By Reuters

Photo: AFP file used for illustrative purposes
Photo: AFP file used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 11:54 AM

Iran vowed on Sunday to assist armed groups in confronting Israel following the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.

Iranian state media quoted Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying these groups would carry on confronting Israel.


"We will not hesitate to go to any level in order to help the resistance," Qalibaf said.

He also issued a warning to the United States.

"The US is complicit in all of these crimes and...has to accept the repercussions," he said.

Also commenting on Nasrallah's killing, Iranian Foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said Israel "will not rest" and the action would not go unanswered, state media reported on Sunday. He said the region was in a dangerous situation.

Iran Revolutionary Guards' deputy commander Abbas Nilforoushan was also killed in the Israeli strikes on Beirut on Friday, Iranian media said.

