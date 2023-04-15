Iran vows crackdown on people who promote removing the veil

Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
People who encourage women to remove the hijab will be prosecuted in criminal courts and will have no right of appeal against any conviction, Iran's deputy attorney general was quoted as saying on Saturday.
His comments come as an increasing number of women have been defying Iran's compulsory dress code, appearing unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops, streets, and other public areas.
Several female celebrities and activists have also in recent months posted photos of themselves on social media without the veil.
Iranian police on Saturday installed cameras in public places to identify and penalise unveiled women, Iranian media reported. Police announced the plan last week.
"The crime of promoting unveiling will be dealt with in the criminal court whose decisions are final and unappealable," the semi-official Mehr News quoted deputy attorney general Ali Jamadi as saying.
"The punishment for the crime of promoting and encouraging others to remove the hijab is much heavier than the crime of removing the hijab itself, because it is one of the clear examples of encouraging corruption," he added.
He did not say what the punishments might be or what exactly entails promoting unveiling.
A growing number of Iranian women have been ditching their veils since the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman while in custody of the morality police last September. Mahsa Amini had been detained for allegedly violating the hijab rule. Security forces violently put down the protests following her death.
Videos of unveiled women resisting the morality police have flooded social media.
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy