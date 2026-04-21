Iran does not accept negotiations with the US under threats, top negotiator says

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported an Israeli drone strike in Qaqaiyat al-Jisr in the country's south on Monday, and Israeli artillery shelling on the border town of Hula.The Lebanese health ministry said six people were wounded in Qaqaiyat al-Jisr.Israel's army said in a statement that soldiers "identified terrorists" in the Bint Jbeil and Litani areas of southern Lebanon "who violated the ceasefire understandings", adding that that the air force "eliminated" them.Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday that planned talks with Israel aim to end hostilities and the occupation in southern Lebanon, even as Hezbollah and its supporters rejected the negotiations.