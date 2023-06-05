Iran to reopen its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia after 7 years, says state-run media

He correctly spelt 'psammophile,' meaning an organism that thrives in sandy soils, in the 15th round of the contest's finals
Iran’s foreign ministry announced it would reopen its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia this week, restoring diplomatic ties after seven years, state-run media reported on Monday.
The foreign ministry’s spokesman, Nasser Kanaani said that the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh, its consulate-general in Jeddah, and office of the permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would officially reopen on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to establish diplomatic ties, in a Chinese-brokered deal, representing a major breakthrough in the region.
Kanaani added that Iran’s Embassy in Riyadh and its consulate general in Jeddah had already begun operating to help Iranian pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj, set to commence by the end of June.
