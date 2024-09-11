Iran threatens 'action' over new Western sanctions

Finland plans law to ban use of personal phones in schools
Iran has vowed to respond to fresh sanctions imposed by Britain, France and Germany over what they said was its supply of short-range missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.
"This action of the three European countries is the continuation of the hostile policy of the West and economic terrorism against the people of Iran, which will face the appropriate and proportionate action of the Islamic Republic of Iran," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement late Tuesday.
The three governments had announced they would take steps to cancel air services agreements with Iran and "work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air".
"In addition, we will pursue the designations of significant entities and individuals involved with Iran's ballistic missile programme and the transfer of ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia," they added.
Iran again denied it had delivered any weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.
"Any claim that the Islamic Republic of Iran has sold ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation is completely baseless and false," Kanani said.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia had received shipments of ballistic missiles from Iran and "will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine".
He added that dozens of Russian military personnel have received training in Iran on using the Fath-360 missile, which has a range of 120km.
