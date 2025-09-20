Iran says cooperation with IAEA suspended after European move on UN sanctions

Iran's top security body said Saturday that action by Britain, France and Germany to reimpose UN sanctions will "effectively suspend" its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

"Despite the foreign ministry's cooperation with the (International Atomic Energy) Agency and the presentation of plans to resolve the issue, the actions of European countries will effectively suspend the path of cooperation with the agency," the Supreme National Security Council said in a televised statement.

Britain, France and Germany on August 28 launched a 30-day process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its disputed nuclear programme, a step likely to stoke tensions two months after Israel and the United States bombed Iran.

A senior Iranian official quickly accused the three European powers of harming diplomacy and vowed that Tehran would not bow to pressure over the move by the E3 to launch the so-called "snapback mechanism".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on July 2 put into effect a law passed by parliament in June to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, Iranian state media reported.

On June 27, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a bill suspending cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog was now "binding" after being passed by lawmakers and approved by a top vetting body.

On June 25, Iran's parliament approved a bill to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, state-affiliated news outlet Nournews reported.