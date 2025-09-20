  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 20, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 28, 1447 | Fajr 04:49 | DXB clear.png33°C

Iran says cooperation with IAEA suspended after European move on UN sanctions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on July 2 put into effect a law passed by parliament in June to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog

Published: Sat 20 Sept 2025, 10:41 PM

Top Stories

UAE: 22-year-old Indian girl goes missing, reunites with family in less than 24 hours

UAE: 22-year-old Indian girl goes missing, reunites with family in less than 24 hours

UAE Lottery: 7 winners take home Dh100,000 each; winning numbers revealed

UAE Lottery: 7 winners take home Dh100,000 each; winning numbers revealed

Meet young UAE inventor who plans to create AI linked to Emirati culture

Meet young UAE inventor who plans to create AI linked to Emirati culture

Iran's top security body said Saturday that action by Britain, France and Germany to reimpose UN sanctions will "effectively suspend" its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

"Despite the foreign ministry's cooperation with the (International Atomic Energy) Agency and the presentation of plans to resolve the issue, the actions of European countries will effectively suspend the path of cooperation with the agency," the Supreme National Security Council said in a televised statement.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Israeli medics say two dead in shooting at Jordan border crossing

thumb-image

Cosmetic surgery risks: UAE surgeons warn about 'cheap' fixes, false promises

thumb-image

Father of Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage dies on day of Asia Cup clash with Afghanistan in UAE

thumb-image

Traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Dubai Mall, say police

thumb-image

'Unforgettable moment': 4 Indian, Filipino expats win Dh50,000 each in Big Ticket

 

Britain, France and Germany on August 28 launched a 30-day process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its disputed nuclear programme, a step likely to stoke tensions two months after Israel and the United States bombed Iran.

A senior Iranian official quickly accused the three European powers of harming diplomacy and vowed that Tehran would not bow to pressure over the move by the E3 to launch the so-called "snapback mechanism".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on July 2 put into effect a law passed by parliament in June to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, Iranian state media reported.

On June 27, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a bill suspending cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog was now "binding" after being passed by lawmakers and approved by a top vetting body.

On June 25, Iran's parliament approved a bill to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, state-affiliated news outlet Nournews reported.